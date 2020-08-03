WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine hosts online orientation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine hosted its orientation for its first-year students Monday.
The orientation was held online due to COVID 19. Gov. Tate Reeves, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and Mississippi Department of Health officials attended virtually to honor the medical students as they go into the school year.
The College of Osteopathic Medicine was authorized to expand its incoming class by 100% over the next three years, with 2020 being the first year of the expansion. This year the school has 150 students admitted and over the next year, the attendance will go to 175 and then to 200 students.
The medical students picked up paperwork, white lab coats, medical equipment, t-shirts between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at a “drive-by” pickup.
To accommodate growth, the university is building a new College of Health Sciences Building. The building is located on the corner of Tuscan Avenue and Cherry Street.
