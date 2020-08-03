TEC improving the quality of life in central Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - TEC announced its commencement of the Central Mississippi Rural Community Fiber Project on Monday.
This project will provide Gigabit and higher internet speeds to the following communities:
- Bay Springs
- Polkville
- White Oak
- Walters
- Homewood
- Big Creek
- Soso
The project will increase internet access to more than 2,500 locations, spanning over Jasper, Smith, Scott, Rankin and Jones counties.
“Fiber is the gold standard for broadband internet, and we are thrilled to bring this technology to our hometown and surrounding areas. TEC is committed to our customers, employees, and communities. We are excited and ready to start this huge project that will impact thousands of lives with enhanced internet access,” stated Joey F. Garner, Executive Vice President of TEC.
Construction for the project is set to begin in October and run into 2021.
