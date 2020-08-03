Sunny skies to start the week, highs to reach low 90s

We started off this morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today. I can’t rule out a stray shower but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the low 90s. Temperatures will fall into the mid 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and nice with highs in the low 90s. Wednesday though Friday will be nice and sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. A few hit-or-miss showers will return by this weekend with highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.