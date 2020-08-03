Players of the Pine Belt: PCS’ Marquis Crosby expected to be major force

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - While still recovering from a broken ankle in 2019, running back Marquis Crosby rushed for more than 1,400 yards and 10 touchdowns in 11 games during his junior football season at Presbyterian Christian School.
A note to opposing defensive coordinators: Have fun. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Crosby is healed now.
“He struggled through the year last year and was never healthy until that last game we played,” PCS coach Derek White said. “We’re looking for him to have an amazing year.
“He’s really worked hard. but I think what is more important than anything is you seen a young man who went through adversity, fought through it and didn’t quit.”
In 2018, Crosby showed what he could do when healthy.
That fall, he broke into the Seminary High School backfield as a sophomore and helped the Bulldogs to the Class 3 state championship game. Crosby ran for 2,063 yards and 24 touchdowns in 16 games, including 467 yards and four touchdowns in a South State semifinal playoff game against Winona High School.
Crosby decided to transfer to PCS the following spring before going down with the ankle injury.
“We went through a lot last year,” Crosby said.
PCS finished 6-6, ending the regular season on a five-game losing streak before bouncing back in the First Federal Bank Bowl in Bonifay, Fla.
Crosby, who rushed for more than 200 yards twice in 2019, ran for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the closing win over Holmes County.
“Marquis is a great player, but even better human being,” White said. “Marquis was a shy, reserved young man and I’ve seen him blossom in the classroom, on the field and just over time.
“He’s going to have an amazing year.”
Crosby, who committed verbally to Louisiana Tech University last week, said the Bobcats were looking forward to the season.
“This year, we’re just trying to prove ourselves,” Crosby said, “each and every day.
“I’m excited to get to work with my team. We’re going to be pretty good this year. We’re just trying to win a state championship this year.”
