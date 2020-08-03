LIST: Return plans, start dates for Pine Belt schools

LIST: Return plans, start dates for Pine Belt schools
Some schools have pushed their start dates back and some have given parents the option of allowing their kids to attend physically or not.
By WDAM Staff | August 3, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT - Updated August 3 at 1:43 PM

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2020-2021 school year is almost here.

In the past weeks, school districts have been working to develop plans to meet the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some schools have pushed their start dates back, and some have given parents the option of allowing their children to attend physically or not.

Here’s a look at the start dates for schools in the Pine Belt and links to more information about reopening plans for individual school districts:

Visit the Mississippi Department of Education directory for more information on Mississippi school schedules.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.