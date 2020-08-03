LIST: Return plans, start dates for Pine Belt schools

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2020-2021 school year is almost here.
In the past weeks, school districts have been working to develop plans to meet the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some schools have pushed their start dates back, and some have given parents the option of allowing their children to attend physically or not.
Here’s a look at the start dates for schools in the Pine Belt and links to more information about reopening plans for individual school districts:
- Columbia Primary - Aug. 6
- Columbia Elementary - Aug. 6
- Columbia High - Aug. 6
- Covington County School District - Aug. 31
- East Jasper Consolidated School District - Aug. 10
- Forrest County School District - Aug. 10
- Forrest County Agricultural High School - Aug. 10 - Aug. 11
- Greene County School District - Aug. 6
- Hattiesburg Public School District - Aug. 10
- Jefferson Davis County School District - Aug. 10
- Jefferson Middle (Columbia) - Aug. 6
- Jones County School District - Grade 1 - 12: Aug. 7, Pre -K - Kindergarten: Aug. 24
- Lamar Christian School - Aug. 6
- Lamar County School District - Aug. 13 - Aug. 14
- Laurel School District - Aug. 24
- Laurel Christian School - Aug. 10
- Marion County School District - Aug. 6
- Perry County School District - Aug. 17
- Petal School District - Aug. 6-7
- Presbyterian Christian School - Aug. 11
- Richton School District - Aug. 10
- Wayne Academy - Aug. 10
- Wayne County School District - Aug. 10
- West Jasper School District - Aug. 6; Kindergarten, Aug. 11
Visit the Mississippi Department of Education directory for more information on Mississippi school schedules.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.