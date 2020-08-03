Laurel voters approve Mississippi Power franchise agreement

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel voters overwhelmingly approved an ordinance allowing the city to continue with a non-exclusive electric franchise agreement with Mississippi Power during a special election Monday.
City Clerk Mary Ann Hess said there were 119 votes approving the plan and only four against.
Under the agreement, Mississippi Power will continue to pay a 3% franchise fee to the city.
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said the 3% fee brings in about $1.6 million to the city annually.
The vote to approve the franchise agreement takes place every 25 years.
