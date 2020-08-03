Lamar County courts to use FEMA shelter as alternative for trials

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Board of Supervisors has designated the county’s FEMA storm shelter as a building where the courts can hold trials.
Circuit Clerk Martin Hankins says the county courtroom cannot hold enough people for a jury trail while following social distancing guidelines. Hankins says the storm shelter will be a great alternative.
“We had to kind of think outside the box and find another venue that was large enough to hold a voir dire and possible jury trail,” Hankins said. “For us, the Lamar County FEMA shelter is the perfect place to be able to do that.”
The jury trial that requires the larger space will be held later this month.
