Jones County Schools superintendent discusses back-to-school plan

“We’ve been charged with the task of reopening schools for our community,” said Jones County Superintendent Tommy Parker. “There are two major goals that we want to accomplish by doing that. We want to provide a safe and orderly environment for our students to attend school in, and for our faculty and staff as well. And we also want to meet their needs academically, socially, physically, psychologically, as they return to school. We think that’s very important in getting our community back on its feet. So many times the school is the hub of the community that it’s in. So we think it’s just critically important that we have face-to-face school in our district.”