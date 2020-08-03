Jones Co. under tighter social distancing measures until Aug. 31

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to keep the county under Gov. Tate Reeves’ Executive Order 1515 until Aug. 31.
This comes after Jones County was added to the governor’s county-specific executive order Thursday.
Reeves extended the tighter social distancing measures until Aug. 17, but county supervisors decided to take one step further and extend the additional guidelines until the end of the month.
“People in our community haven’t been wearing their masks and being safe,” Jones County Board of Supervisors President Johnny Burnett said. “We need to step forward. We need our people to do what they need to do to control this virus. We’re having to cancel some ballpark stuff. We’re having to look at cancelling some other things in the future.”
The supervisors also decided to close all ballparks in the county until Aug. 31.
“At this time, we just thank the doctors, Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Dr. Willus Horne, for stepping out and sending us a letter that recommends that we step up to the plate and do some things for the people, the citizens of Jones County and our school kids,” Burnett said. “School is fixing to start back, so it’s very important that we step forward and do this at this time.”
Burnett said the board will watch the COVID-19 cases in August and decide on whether or not to extend the stricter measures during their next board meeting.
