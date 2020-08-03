Jasper County drafting COVID-19 leave policy for county employees

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - At its monthly meeting Monday morning, the Jasper County Board of Supervisors decided to draft and adopt a COVID-19 leave policy for county employees that have been exposed to or had the virus.
The decision to create a 14-day paid leave policy came after a county employee was exposed to the virus and quarantined for 14 days.
“We’ve had one who had been out because she’d been exposed to COVID, but she went the 14 days and she tested negative so she came back to work,” Board Attorney Ricky Ruffin said.
Since that employee’s exposure, the Board has decided to create a formal leave policy. This will not require county employees to work remotely.
“They will not be working from home,” Ruffin said. “They’ll be on contact where if there’s something that they specifically have knowledge in their office, they’ll certainly be contacted to help with that and could be asked to work from home, but not specific assignments from home.”
The Board is taking this measure as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.
“COVID of course is rising here in the county as it is all over the state, and the Board of Supervisors certainly wants to adopt a policy that makes the courthouse safe,” Ruffin said.
The courthouse is open with all employees in the office at work.
“It’s very important that the courthouse stay open because of the functions that take place here, not only the court functions but the tax assessor functions, all that as well,” Ruffin said. “So, they have asked me to help them draw up a COVID safe plan that protects the employees as well as protecting the constituents that come in the courthouse.”
The court is working to minimize the spread as much as possible by requiring masks and using shields between officials and the public.
The Jasper County Board of Supervisors will review the COVID-19 paid leave policy for county employees later this week.
