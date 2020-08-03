Insurance agency donates supplies to Jones County teachers

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Tyler Ellis State Farm Agency held its second annual school supplies drive this year.
Due to the overwhelming support from the Ellisville community and surrounding areas, the agency put together 200 bags stuffed with various donated items for teachers.
“We wanted community support, and we were flooded with it, and it’s been awesome,” State Farm agency owner Tyler Ellis said. “All these small businesses have helped out. We understand that teachers do a lot, so this is a great opportunity for the community, and my office and my staff, to let the teachers know how much we appreciate them.”
On Monday, the agency began handing out the bags at South Jones High School. As teachers walked into the Performing Arts Center for their morning meeting, each received a State Farm bag full of supplies.
“There’s things from hand sanitizer to sanitizer spray,” Ellis said. “There’s binders, reams of paper, paper clips, dry erase markers, really anything you could think of that a teacher would need.”
The agency also plans to drop off bags at South Jones Elementary School and Moselle Elementary School.
“Next year, we would love to see this even bigger than it is now,” Ellis said. “We’d love to provide teachers the same supplies, but more of them. So, we’d love to see where volunteers come in and help us.”
