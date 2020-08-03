Hattiesburg to explore moving 3 voting precincts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A number of Hattiesburg voters could be using a more familiar site during municipal elections.
Ward 1 Councilman Jeffrey George brought up the possibility of approaching Forrest County officials and asking if the city could move three sites to those used by the county for national, state and county elections.
The three sites under considerations:
- Shifting Highland Park Baptist Church site to Longleaf Trace Gate at the University of Southern Mississippi
- Moving African-American Military Museum/USO Club precinct to Eureka School
- Removing Hattiesburg Zoo/Kamper Park site to Hardy Street Baptist Church’s Activity Center
Other councilmen voiced their support for the idea.
“Having one (site) for the city elections and another for national elections is just very confusing,” Ward 4 Councilwoman Mary Dryden said.
The council also is expected to approve Tuesday low bids for three projects, including:
- Hardy Street/Concart Street sidewalk project; $355,925
- Lincoln Road water improvement project; $253,448
- C.E. Roy pathway project; $178,118
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.