Harvard professor: “I am concerned about the state of the outbreak in Mississippi”

“The bottom line is that we are in the middle of the worst pandemic in a century. We all want to get back to normal. We all want to put this behind us. I want to put the pandemic behind us and the virus behind us. We may be done with the virus, but the virus is not done with us. We’ve got a lot of work to do. If we’re smart, if we suppress the virus, we can open schools. We can open up businesses. We don’t have to have people dying. We know how to beat this thing. Ignoring it and acting like its not a real thing isn’t a strategy. We’ve gotta use science and evidence and data to defeat this virus. If we do all of these things, I believe we can do it,” Jha said.