Gov. Reeves to announce executive order on schools Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Gov. Tate Reeves will make an announcement Tuesday regarding students returning to Mississippi schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reeves said in a Monday night Facebook post that he has been reviewing school return plans and believes that there is cause for an executive order.
“We’re still finalizing the plans, but here’s how I’m thinking about them: we have to balance the very real risk of more community spread and the devastating life impact of extended school closures,” Reeves wrote in the post.
According to Reeves, the executive order will be intended to help manage the hardest hit areas.
Reeves is expected to make the announcement at a news briefing Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the announcement on WDAM, the WDAM News App or the WDAM Facebook page.
You can read Reeves’ full post below:
