Former Wayne County NAACP president supports keeping Confederate monument

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County residents in favor of keeping a Confederate monument in downtown Waynesboro just gained an ally who says he’s in favor of keeping it right where it is.
Raymel Everett, a former President of the Wayne County NAACP, went before the Wayne County Board of Supervisors during its regular session Monday, telling supervisors that the monument is part of Wayne County’s history, both black and white, and is a monument to dead loved ones who were from Wayne County.
”How would you like it if you went to the cemetery and saw folks taking off a headstone of one of your loved ones?” Everett asked.
Everett said the monument stands in memory of those who were killed and never made it home for a proper burial.
”The reason I’m so passionate about it is because I’ve been in the military and we respect the dead, even of our opponents, we remember those fallen soldiers,” Everett said.
During a Board meeting on July 6, the Wayne County NAACP requested that the monument be relocated.
The monument was erected in 1911 by the Lundy Gunn Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and moving it would require the county to seek funding for its removal and relocation.
