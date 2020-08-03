Columbia voters approve Mississippi Power franchise agreement

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Columbia will continue a franchise agreement with the Mississippi Power Company after a special election Monday.
Mayor Justin McKenzie said 96.7% of voters approved the agreement.
Under the 25-year franchise agreement, Mississippi Power will pay the city 3% of gross sales from Columbia.
McKenzie said in an email he was pleased with the outcome of the election and looks forward to continuing the city’s partnership with Mississippi Power.
“I want to thank our election commissioners and poll workers for running a smooth election,” McKenzie said. “Also, to our citizens who took time to go vote in this important special election, thank you!”
