2 charged in Covington Co. aggravated assault investigation

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office charged a man and a woman in an aggravated assault investigation Monday.
Fredrick Williams was wanted for an aggravated assault that occurred over the weekend.
On Monday, investigators searched a home on Wayne Owens Road and arrested Williams on an aggravated assault warrant.
During the search, investigators seized a stolen .380 caliber handgun, marijuana and methamphetamine. Williams was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm.
Skyler Kenrick was also arrested at the home and charged with hindering prosecution. According to the sheriff’s office, Kendrick told investigators multiple times that Williams was not at the home and she had not seen him.
According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Williams was out on several other felony bonds at the time of his arrest.
