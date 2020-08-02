Skies will clear out to begin new week

Overnight look for mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 70s.
For Monday and Tuesday expect drier air to move into the area with little-to-any rain expected. Highs will be in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s Tuesday morning.
On Wednesday and Thursday expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
On Friday and Saturday, we do have a slight chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.