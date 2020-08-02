Prayer vigil held for Greene Co. community members Sunday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A prayer vigil was held at Merit Health Wesley Sunday for three Greene County community members who are currently battling COVID-19.
Two of the men that were being prayed for was Greene County District 1 Supervisor G.L. Dearman and his road foreman, Harvey Grimes.
COVID-19 survivor Pastor David Clark spoke about how prayer and faith healed him, and through that, these men that are battling COVID-19 will overcome it as well.
“A group of people from my church in this community came and prayed for me on [July] 14 while I was in I.C.U., and God miraculously healed me,” said Clark. “And so when my friend, Mr. G.L. Dearman, District 1 Supervisor of Greene County, and his road foreman, Mr. Harvey Grimes, succumbed this COVID, I made it a point to come and have a prayer vigil for them because I felt that if God could do it for me, he can do it for others.”
The vigil was held at 5 p.m.
