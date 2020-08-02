Prayer vigil held for Greene Co. community members Sunday

“A group of people from my church in this community came and prayed for me on [July] 14 while I was in I.C.U., and God miraculously healed me,” said Clark. “And so when my friend, Mr. G.L. Dearman, District 1 Supervisor of Greene County, and his road foreman, Mr. Harvey Grimes, succumbed this COVID, I made it a point to come and have a prayer vigil for them because I felt that if God could do it for me, he can do it for others.”