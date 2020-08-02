Local church hosts drive-in theater after sermon series

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - West Point Baptist Church hosted its drive-in movie theater for the congregation Sunday evening.
The idea came after the church finished its sermon series, “At the Movies.”
Youth pastor Calvin Bogan explained the importance of Sunday’s event.
“Our church has been trying to find ways to creatively engage and reach our community, reach our students, reach our congregants,” said Bogan. “So as we were thinking about ways to stay social distanced, but still stay connected. Our ministry is going through a sermon series called ‘At the Movies,’ and so, what better way to end that sermon series than going to the movies. And so, still in our cars, we will be able to listen to the movie through the car speakers, watch the movie and be engaged with the movie.”
The event was free to the community.
