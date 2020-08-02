JCSD begins crackdown on heroin after overdoses calls

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three separate overdose calls this week in Jones County, two on Sunday alone, nearly took the lives of one adult woman and two adult men.
Doses of nasal Narcan were delivered by JCSD deputies to the female while one man received nasal Narcan by EMServ medics and the other man received nasal Narcan by a Powers Fire & Rescue Emergency Medical Responder.
“We are very concerned that heroin that is being sold by local drug dealers may have been ‘cut’ with Fentanyl. If this is the case, we may see a number of overdoses from this particular batch of heroin,” said Sgt. Jake Driskell, who leads the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit.
All three people were transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment.
“If this is not what it takes to make you stop using illegal narcotics and get help for your addiction, I don’t know what will. We’ve almost lost three Jones County residents this week to overdoses - two today alone,” said Jones County sheriff Joe Berlin. “If not for the good Lord having well trained and equipped emergency responders close to these incidents, the outcomes could have been fatal as all three required rescue breathing and two required CPR. "
“If we get information on who is dealing this junk, you may as well put a bullseye on your back because we are coming after you,” said Berlin.
