Family loses pet in house fire in Jones Co. Saturday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family’s pet dog was lost after a house fire happened in Jones County Saturday evening.
Fire departments from both Jones and Jasper counties responded to the fire sometime after 3:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a single wide mobile home being on fire.
Emily Hill, a resident of the home along with her two children and her parents, was not present when the fire took place.
Jessica McGee and Matthew Brown, her neighbors, said they heard “popping and crackling” and saw smoke coming from the window A/C unit at the back of Hill’s home.
The neighbors tried to slow the spread of the fire after calling 911, as well as attempt to save a dog that was inside the home. However, they could not go inside because of the heavy smoke in the home.
When the Soso Volunteer Fire Department arrived, they noticed flames and smoke coming out of the kitchen window and front door.
After working hard to contain the flames, firefighters put out the fire.
Major damage was made inside the house because of the fire.
The family’s dog perished in the house fire, but no other injuries were reported.
Calhoun, Hebron, Pleasant Ridge, Shady Grove and Stringer volunteer fire departments responded to the fire along with Soso VFD. Southern Pine Electric Power Association was also on the scene.
