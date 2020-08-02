Axe throwing company opens downtown amid pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - While many businesses struggle to remain open during the pandemic, one Hattiesburg family spent quarantine building a business.
Wade and Ramona Lisa Wicht say that they wanted to do something fun with the basement beneath their counseling business.
“We were looking for something to bring to Hattiesburg, to downtown, that would drive traffic and bring something fun and unique and add that to our already very cool downtown.”
They settled on opening an axe throwing bar but hit a few snags in the process.
“We’re staying up all night every night trying to get ready and get it open and then COVID hit,” says Ramona.
But they used the time to their advantage.
“So while that was happening, we moved, we sheltered in here, in the basement downtown, and built what you now see as Alley Cats Axe Throwing,” says Wade.
The Wichts say they’re overwhelmed by the interest from the community since they had to navigate opening their business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When the ban was lifted, at least for people to get back, we started wearing our masks the first of June and have been hopping ever since,” said Wade.
The Wichts are counselors during the day and come down Alley Cats to run the bar after 5 p.m.
They say that axe throwing is a great way to relieve some stress, especially during this pandemic.
“As professional counselors which is our real day job, this is quite therapeutic, to throw axes and be in this environment, it’s cathartic, it’s a good release, you know,” Wade said.
“We’ve found that the consensus is, it is so much fun that people forget about the mask. And we need that,” Ramona added. “We need a break, we need to feel like a little bit of normalcy and we’re all under stress, so it’s also a good way to get out some stress in a healthy way.”
Axe throwing is something people of all ages and skill levels can enjoy. The Wichts have four kids of their own and are careful to make sure every customer follows safety guidelines. They even have a velcro axe and target for the youngest kids.
Alley Cats is currently requiring masks and sanitizing equipment between every customer.
“Having an axe in your hand is a natural social distancer, nobody is coming within six feet of you! Right,” said Wade, in a joking way, as he describes that the separate lanes provide enough space for each group to enjoy the activity.
“And we have these lanes built out so I mean this is almost like the perfect family-friendly place for people to come and enjoy themselves in as safe an environment as I think you can find in an establishment during this pandemic.”
Following the governor’s executive order, the bar is now closing at 10 p.m.
