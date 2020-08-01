Showers and storm chances return Sunday

Overnight expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 70s.
On Sunday there is a 50 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90.
As we head into next week look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the 90-93-degree range and lows in the 60s Monday night into Thursday morning. There will be a tiny chance for a shower but most will not see any for a few days.
By Friday and Saturday look for a better chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.