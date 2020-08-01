Sanderson Farms hosts drive-in hiring event

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) -The staff at Sanderson Farms in Collins followed strict coronavirus safety guidelines Saturday, as they hosted some potential new employees.
A drive-in hiring event was held at the company’s processing facility.
Job seekers were directed to check in at the gate, where their temperatures were checked.
They were then provided face masks, before they moved on to different screenings and interviews.
Hand sanitizing stations were also placed throughout the event.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.