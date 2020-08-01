J.A. of Columbia holds 3rd Annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ drive

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Junior Auxiliary of Columbia hosted its 3rd Annual “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive Saturday.
The organization accepted monetary donations as well as school supplies.
The items will be donated to schools across Marion County.
Member Leslie Smith says this year the drop-off was a drive-through and they are pleased to still have support for the project.
“Normally we are set up at the Wal-Mart location in Columbia, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic we were not able at the time to do that and chose to continue this project here at our J.A. house,” said Smith. “However we are looking for any school supplies that can benefit our students in our city school district as well as our county school district.”
If you still want to make a donation, you can contact the J.A. By going to their Facebook page, emailing them at jaofcolumbia@gmail.com or calling (601) 740-0383.
