HPD invetsigating Friday night shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help after a Friday night shooting sent a 25-year-old man to a local hospital.
According to an HPD release, officers responded about 9 p.m. Friday to a report of an injured person in the 300 block of Rawls Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers discovered the man, who told them he had been shot near the roadway.
The victim was transported to a hospital and treated for his injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
