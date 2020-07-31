Witnesses: Former Natchez High School band director shoots teen before committing suicide

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Natchez High School band director is now dead after allegedly shooting a teenager before shooting himself in Adams County.
The incident happened around 9:30 Friday morning in the Washington community when police received a 9-1-1 call from a parent saying their 15-year-old son had been shot.
According to Adams County Chief Deputy Jerry Brown, when police arrived on the scene, they discovered a deceased man in the driveway with a gunshot wound to the head.
The man has since been identified as 61-year-old Omar Cavazos of Clayton, Louisiana. He formerly lived in Natchez.
Witnesses say the former band director shot the teenager in the arm and torso before turning the gun on himself. Police recovered the weapon from beside Cavazos’s body.
The juvenile was flown to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Deputy Brown said that Cavazos had been a friend of the family for many years.
For now, the motive of the shooting is unknown.
