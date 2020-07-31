Tim’s Two Cents podcast with USM head football coach Jay Hopson

Tim’s Two Cents podcast with USM head football coach Jay Hopson
Tim's Two Cents podcast this week will feature University of Southern Mississippi football coach Jay Hopson. (Source: Nick Saban)
By Tim Doherty | July 31, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 12:57 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with University of Southern Mississippi football coach Jay Hopson.

Hopson, a Vicksburg native and CoSIDA All-American player at the University of Mississippi, will enter his 28th season as a collegiate coach in 2020. That experience includes two stints as a USM assistant before becoming the 21st head coach of the Golden Eagles in 2016.

Over four seasons, Hopson has gone 26-22, finishing one game over .500 each season. The Golden Eagles have played in three bowl games during Hopson’s tenure.

Hopson talks about preparing for a season in the shadow of the coronavirus, the impact of losing spring practice and a quick look at the 2020 team.

[ Click here for more episode's of Tim's Two Cents ]

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.