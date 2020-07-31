Tim’s Two Cents podcast with USM head football coach Jay Hopson

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with University of Southern Mississippi football coach Jay Hopson.
Hopson, a Vicksburg native and CoSIDA All-American player at the University of Mississippi, will enter his 28th season as a collegiate coach in 2020. That experience includes two stints as a USM assistant before becoming the 21st head coach of the Golden Eagles in 2016.
Over four seasons, Hopson has gone 26-22, finishing one game over .500 each season. The Golden Eagles have played in three bowl games during Hopson’s tenure.
Hopson talks about preparing for a season in the shadow of the coronavirus, the impact of losing spring practice and a quick look at the 2020 team.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.