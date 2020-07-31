Special Judge appointed to preside over trial of accused cop killer

LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Supreme Court has appointed a retired judge to preside over the murder trial of Marquis Flowers who is charged with killing two Brookhaven Police officers.
Richard McKenzie of Hattiesburg has been appointed as a Special Judge in the case.
This follows the recusal of two judges on July 24th.
Flowers is charged with two counts of capital murder. He is accused of killing Brookhaven Police Officers James White and Zach Moak in September 2018.
He is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Flowers was denied bond in May based on his previous criminal activity and his failure to appear for a court date in Adams County just before the officers were killed.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.