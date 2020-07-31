Sanderson Farms hosting drive-in hiring event Saturday

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Sanderson Farms is hosting a drive-in hiring event for people looking for a job.
The event will be held at Sanderson Farms’ processing facility at 1111 N. Fir Avenue in Collins on Saturday, Aug. 1.
Job seekers will be directed to check-in at the gate when arriving at the hiring event.
Anyone who plans to attend the event can RSVP and apply online here. Anyone who doesn’t apply for a position online will be instructed to do so by using their smartphone when they arrive at the event.
A Sanderson Farms employee will screen job seekers’ temperatures and provide face masks to them before they move on to other screenings and interviews.
Background checks, drug and physical screenings will be required for applicants.
If an applicant passes the drug and physical screenings, they will be scheduled for orientation.
All applicants will leave the facility immediately after the hiring process.
Entry-level employees will start making $14 per hour with pay varying by shift and tenure.
The company offers competitive compensation and benefits listed below:
- Medical benefits
- Dental plan
- Vision care
- Life insurance
- Paid vacations and holidays
- 401K savings plan
- Employee stock ownership plan
Sanderson Farms will make efforts to keep their environment safe during the event as they follow all local guidelines for social distancing.
Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the hiring event, and the company’s staff will be doing anti-viral cleaning, as well.
Sanderson Farms encourages anyone that is experiencing symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath to not attend the event to keep others safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The hiring event will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.