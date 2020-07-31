Pine Belt businesses hope to benefit from sales tax holiday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s sales tax holiday is underway.
School supplies, shoes and some clothes are items shoppers can get a tax break on during the event, which takes place on Friday, July 31 and Saturday, Aug. 1.
To quality for the tax break, each item purchased must be under $100.
Businesses like Oak Grove’s Vibe Clothing Company were busy Friday with shoppers looking for tax holiday deals.
“[Consumers] feel a little bit more freedom that they can spend a little bit more without having those taxes,” said Heather Thompson, owner of Vibe Clothing Company. “And it gives us a little bit of freedom too, because we can pass on the deals.”
Among the shoppers was Lucy Shows of Hattiesburg.
She was spending some of her birthday money and wanted to shop, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We needed a chance to go out shopping, even if you have to wear a mask and be careful, but, it’s good to boost local businesses like this,” Shows said.
Some items like computers and some clothing accessories aren’t eligible for the tax break.
The tax free weekend ends at midnight Saturday.
You can view a full list of eligible items here.
