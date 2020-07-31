Perry County Sheriff’s Office seeking info after headstone damaged

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the community after a headstone in the Frisco Cemetery was damaged, possibly by vandalism.
The headstone was discovered by a member of the Frisco Cemetery Committee last week.
Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said this type of behavior won’t be tolerated.
“This is one thing that the sheriff’s department will not tolerate, you know, is doing anything defacing the cemetery,” Nobles said. “You know these folks, they’re respected, they’re gone. They’ve moved on from this world, and this place is a place of respect. It’s not a place to come out and play around in. It’s not a place to just vandalize or destroy anything. These tombstones cost sometimes thousands and thousands of dollars.”
The Frisco Cemetery Committee is offering a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved in the vandalism.
If you have information, you are asked to contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 601-964-8461. You can also remain anonymous and call Perry County Crime Stoppers at 601-964-7867.
