New WCU students can register for classes early

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Registration is coming soon for students that will attend William Carey University this fall.
WCU’s fall term will begin on Aug. 24 at each of the Hattiesburg, Biloxi and Baton Rouge campuses.
General registration will be on Aug. 20, but new students can go ahead and register now by going online to www.wmcarey.edu/admissions.
Students can speak with counselors, put their class schedules together and get registered early. Late registration will be Aug. 24 through Aug. 28.
“We look forward to welcoming students. Their welfare is paramount, and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. Our priority is to keep students’ progress toward degree completion on schedule,” WCU President Dr. Tommy King said. “We will make whatever adjustments are necessary to ensure that opportunity while protecting their health and safety.”
WCU is planning to offer a mix of classes with some being online, some in hybrid format and some in-person. Social distancing and masks will be required.
If you have any questions about WCU’s fall 2020 registration, you can call WCU admissions at (601) 318-6103 or (228) 702-1815, and undergraduate students can email admissions@wmcarey.edu while graduate students can email graduateadmissions@wmcarey.edu.
