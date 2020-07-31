Lamar Co. bank robbery suspect on the run

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Lamar County on Friday afternoon.
Sheriff Danny Rigel said the Hancock Whitney Bank on U.S. Highway 98 was robbed just before 1 p.m.
Rigel said the suspect was wearing a dark colored T-shirt, shorts, tall socks, tennis shoes and yellow gloves. Surveillance video shows the man was carrying a red and black bag when he entered and left the bank.
Rigel said the suspect drove away from the scene in a newer model Toyota Camry with no license plate.
If you can identify the suspect or have any information about the crime, you’re asked to call the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.