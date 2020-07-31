Former FCAHS band director sentenced for having sexual relationship with minor

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former band director for Forrest County Agricultural High School was sentenced to prison this week for having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.
Lindsey Daniels pleaded guilty to sexual battery in a position of authority or trust on March 2, 2020.
On Wednesday, Daniels was sentenced to 20 years in prison with five years to serve day-for-day. The remaining 15 years will be suspended pending the completion of five years of probation after her release.
In addition to the prison sentence, Daniels will also have to register as a sex offender. She was also ordered to pay $200 in restitution to the Mississippi Victim Compensation Program and a $2,500 fine.
Daniels was arrested on March 29, 2019, following an investigation by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said she was a FCAHS employee at the time of her arrest.
Days after Daniels’ arrest, FCAHS Superintendent Donna Boone told WDAM that Daniels was no longer employed with the school.
The case was prosecuted by the Forrest County District Attorney’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.