First African-American Mississippi state troopers honor Constance Slaughter-Harvey

”You go to Proverbs 31 chapter, verse 8 and 9, it says those who have the voice are charged to speak up for those who are voiceless. Thank you very much and I just want to say this and I’m going to say it. It’s because what you did here opened the doors for us in Missouri and across the nation and if it had not happened here, I’m not sure whether any of us would be standing today, so again thank you so very much for stepping up,” said Charles Jackson.