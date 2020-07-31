Business leader reacts to Hattiesburg restrictions

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker announced a new executive order on Wednesday that will place further restrictions on bars, nightclubs and restaurants as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Under that order, bars, nightclubs, music venues and indoor entertainment venues must close by 10:00 p.m. Restaurants must cease dine-in services, indoor or outdoor, by 10 p.m. as well. All dance hall permits are suspended under the order.
Businesses must continue compliance with mask, social distancing and capacity limits from his previous order.
Robert St. John, owner of Crescent City Grill and other restaurants in the Hub City, says he knows the mayor is just trying to do the right thing to keep people safe.
“As far as the mayor goes, I wouldn’t want his job right now,” St. John said. “I think that with everything he’s had to deal with, as well as the governor, these are unprecedented, once-in-100-year times. I hope everybody will understand that these leaders are under a lot of pressure to make the right decisions and so far, we’re going to follow the deal and trust the medical community.”
The new executive order went into effect on Friday and will expire on Monday, Aug. 17, unless extended.
