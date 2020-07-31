Bright skies set for Pine Belt Friday

Patrick Bigbie's Friday morning forecast 07/31
By Patrick Bigbie | July 31, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT - Updated July 31 at 7:53 AM

We’re starting off this morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today. I can’t rule out a stray shower but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the low 90s. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

This weekend will be partly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss shower. Highs will stay in the low 90s.

Next week looks warm and sunny with a stray chance of a shower. Hurricane Isaias looks to move up the east coast of the U.S. towards the Carolinas next week. Impacts to Mississippi are unlikely.

