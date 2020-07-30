Sunny skies, small shower chances for Thursday

We’re starting off this morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today. I can’t rule out a stray shower but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the low 90s. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
The sun continues to shine for your day on Friday. Highs will be in the low 90s.
This weekend will be partly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss showers. Highs will stay in the low 90s.
Next week looks warm and sunny with a stray chance of a shower. As it stands now, Tropical Storm Isaias looks to head towards the east coast by early next week. Impacts on Mississippi look unlikely, but we’ll still monitor it none-the-less.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.