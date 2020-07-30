Perry County School District delays start of school year

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County School Board approved delaying the start of the school year for the district Thursday night.
Students were initially set to return Aug. 6, though that has now been pushed back to Aug. 17, according to an announcement posted on the Perry County School District Facebook page.
The Board also approved a hybrid schedule for students to attend school, with classes split into groups that alternate days coming to school for in-person instruction. When one group is at school, the other will be at home using distance learning.
Families will be kept together in the groups.
The hybrid schedule will reduce traffic in the schools and on the buses and enable better social distancing in the classrooms.
More information will be posted on the district’s website and school principals will be contacting students.
