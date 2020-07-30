‘I never thought I could feel this much pain;’ Vigil held for son of ‘Bring It’ star

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Family and friends of Quincy Johnson gather on the Madison County side of the reservoir to remember the son of “Bring It” star Selena Johnson.
The body of 29-year-old Quincy Johnson was found in his back yard in Prentiss July 24th. He was last seen leaving his daughter’s birthday party.
Now, his friends and loved ones are remembering Quincy Johnson with hugs and balloons and demands for answers.
Selena Johnson said, ”We’re just doing; just showing our respect to my son. His birthday. He would’ve turned 30, uh, 30-years-old Friday. He was so happy. He just left his daughter’s birthday. She turned 15. I want justice for my son. I never thought I could feel this much pain.”
She continued, “I want justice. I will not rest. I don’t care what I have to do. I want justice for my son. He did not deserve this, at all. He got his angel wings. I want him to watch over me. We gonna make sure his children and everything is fine, but I won’t rest until I get justice.”
Selena Johnson says she believes her son was murdered and she has an idea who is responsible, but she declined to name names.
Family members say items were taken from Quincy Johnson’s Prentiss home.
The vigil ended with a release of signed balloons.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.