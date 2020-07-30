Covington Co. School Board votes to delay school start

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County School Board has voted to push back the start of the school year to Aug. 31.
That will be a rolling start with half of the grade levels going back to the classroom Monday and Wednesday and the other half starting back Tuesday and Thursday during week of Aug. 31.
Teachers will start Aug. 20.
This is a three-week delay from the original plan for both teachers and students.
