Body found confirmed to be missing Picayune man Willie Jones

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials have confirmed that the body found off of Texas Flat Road July 17 is that of a missing Picayune man.
Willie Ray Jones died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. That determination was released Thursday afternoon when the murder victim’s autopsy results were sent to Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage.
The coroner said fingerprints helped identify the 28-year-old shooting victim and that Jones died in the overnight hours of July 6, which is when he was reported missing.
According to investigators, the suspects in this case reportedly dumped Jones’ body on some hunting property off Texas Flat Road.
Pear River County investigators discovered the body 11 days after the shooting. That night they arrested Austin Brookshire and charged him with first-degree murder. A few days later, Dustin Gray was also charged as a murder suspect in this case, and two others were accused of accessory after the fact of murder.
Jones’ body was released to his family today so they can hold his funeral.
