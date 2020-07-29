Saints veterans report to training camp; two players opt out

“I can’t speak to other teams, I can only speak to our team. I think it’s an advantage that Sean and I have been together a long time,” Saints general manager Micky Loomis said. “I think it’s an advantage that we have a staff that’s been together for a long time as well as a core group of players that’s been together a long time and look, we’ve been through a lot of things. I can’t answer as to whether or not we’re better equipped just because it’s so unprecedented and different than, say a hurricane, or some of the other things we’ve had to deal with.”