Rain and storm chances continue Wednesday

We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms later this morning and into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Temperatures will fall into the mid-70s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
The sun will return as rain chances go down on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low 90s.
This weekend will be partly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss shower. Highs will stay in the low 90s.
Next week, things may get interesting as we continue to watch Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine/Isaias. If that is to get into the Gulf, it will throw a wrench in any forecast we can offer right now.
