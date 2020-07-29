Petal High School band hosts band camp online

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - COVID-19 has made an impact on several high school extracurricular activities this summer, including marching band.
Usually, the Petal High School Band spends two weeks in the summer at band camp, practicing and getting ready for fall competitions.
Band camp looks a little different this year because of COVID-19.
“We just took proactive steps so that we were being as safe as possible,” said band director Brittany Swindoll.
It’s now only one week, and completely online.
“We’re the largest organization in the district,” Swindoll said. “We acted with a lot of care and a lot of caution to make sure that we didn’t start a COVID outbreak within the schools.”
This week, the band is mainly focusing on improving their playing skills and music.
Swindoll says once they return to school, they will work on learning marching sets.
“We’re really focused on just being a team, being together and having fun this season and doing as much as we possibly can,” Swindoll said.
Swindoll says they are trying to keep things positive during this time.
“We’re really pushing the students to approach this with a positive mindset,” Swindoll said. “Even though it’s not normal for us, we’re trying to show them that we can be productive and we can still have fun, even without all the competitions.”
Regional and State Marching Band Evaluations for fall 2020 have been canceled.
