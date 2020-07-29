Perry County Courthouse closes after worker tests positive for COVID-19

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Board of Supervisors closed the Perry County Courthouse in New Augusta after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.
The closing is effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The courthouse will be disinfected and cleaned in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Supervisors also chose to have other offices in the courthouse square cleaned out of an abundance of caution.
The courthouse and other offices are expected to reopen on Friday at 8 a.m.
