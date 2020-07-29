North Lamar Water issues boil water notice

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been issued for citizens in the Lamar County area.
The North Lamar Water Association issued the notice Wednesday for their customers who live from the intersection of Old Highway 11/Richburg Road to the intersection of Richburg Road/Oak Haven Road and all roads next to it.
Roads that are not included in the boil water notice are Oak Haven Road and Old Highway 11 Road.
150 customers will be affected by the boil water notice.
Customers will need to boil their water until further notice when service is restored.
