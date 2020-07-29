Local softball team takes national title

Mississippi Thunder Softball (Source: Mississippi Thunder Softball)
By WDAM Staff | July 29, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 9:32 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Thunder, a 16-under fastpitch softball team comprised of players from the Pine Belt, were crowned champions at the recent United States Specialty Sports Association National Championship.

The Thunder went 8-0 during the tournament in Foley, Ala.

Members of the team included:

  • Oak Grove High School: Ryanne Hornsby; Alexis Papp; Hannah Picazo; Ashleigh Niehaus
  • Sumrall High School: Lilli Robertson; Londyn Robertson
  • Purvis High School: Lillie Hale
  • Petal High School: Kinley Hogue
  • Perry Central High School: Anna Grace Shows
  • Stone High School: Scarlett Bellot
  • Morton High School: Alexis Brown

Oak Grove fastpitch softball coach Benjy Hornsby is head coach of the Thunder. He is assisted by Laura Papp and Heather Hill.

