Local softball team takes national title

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Thunder, a 16-under fastpitch softball team comprised of players from the Pine Belt, were crowned champions at the recent United States Specialty Sports Association National Championship.
The Thunder went 8-0 during the tournament in Foley, Ala.
Members of the team included:
- Oak Grove High School: Ryanne Hornsby; Alexis Papp; Hannah Picazo; Ashleigh Niehaus
- Sumrall High School: Lilli Robertson; Londyn Robertson
- Purvis High School: Lillie Hale
- Petal High School: Kinley Hogue
- Perry Central High School: Anna Grace Shows
- Stone High School: Scarlett Bellot
- Morton High School: Alexis Brown
Oak Grove fastpitch softball coach Benjy Hornsby is head coach of the Thunder. He is assisted by Laura Papp and Heather Hill.
